Ondo Govt. boosts cocoa production, distributes 20,000 seedlings to farmers

In a bid to boost Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Ondo State, the Government has distributed 20,000 free hybrid cocoa seedlings to 100 farmers in Isua-Akoko South East Local Government Area in the state.

The seedlings were distributed under state Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s Cocoa Revolution Project which was targeted at boosting Ondo farmers productivity.

At the distribution ceremony, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Titilayo Adeyemi, explained that the seedlings would further boost the state economy.

Adeyemi noted that the council was known for cocoa cultivation, hence the state government decided to engage farmers in the area and ensure they benefit from the agric support initiative.

Earlier, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Agriculture and Agribusiness, Akin Olotu, stated that the beneficiaries would be selected from the 16 cocoa producing local government areas.