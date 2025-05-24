Ondo Govt. begins investigation on job racketeering inside education ministry

The Ondo State Public Complaints, Financial Crimes, and Anti-Corruption Commission (SPFACC) has commenced a full-scale investigation into allegations of job racketeering within the state’s Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) and the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

According to emerging reports, several candidates allegedly paid between ₦200,000 and ₦750,000 to secure teaching positions during the most recent recruitment exercises. This development has sparked widespread concern, particularly among education stakeholders, who fear that such practices could compromise the quality of teaching in public schools.

Observers warn that the alleged corruption undermines merit-based recruitment and threatens the integrity of the education system. Many qualified graduates, some of whom have been unemployed for over a decade, were reportedly bypassed in favour of individuals who could afford to pay bribes.

SPFACC Secretary, Professor Adewole Adeyeye, assured the public that the commission’s investigation would be thorough and transparent. He emphasized that the probe is aimed at safeguarding the integrity of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s administration and restoring public confidence in the state’s recruitment processes.

To be eligible for teaching roles in Ondo State, applicants are generally required to possess five O’Level credits, an NCE, or a degree in education. The recent recruitments were intended to address the shortage of qualified teachers in public primary and secondary schools.

The outcome of this investigation is expected to shape the future of education in Ondo State, with calls growing louder for systemic reforms and accountability in the recruitment of teachers.