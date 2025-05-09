Ondo Govt. begins airlifting of 735 hajj pilgrims

The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has formally bade farewell to 735 intending hajj pilgrims from the state as they embarked on the holy pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

Aiyedatiwa, who urged them to offer fervent prayers for peace, security, and the socio-economic development of both Ondo State and Nigeria, charged the pilgrims to be disciplined, humble, and spiritually focused throughout the sacred journey.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, Bola Taiwo, yesterday before the airlifting kick0off, the governor tasked the pilgrims to adhere strictly to the rules and regulations guiding the holy city during their stay.

“You are not just going as individuals, but as ambassadors of Ondo State and Nigeria,” he said, advising them to adhere strictly to all rules and regulations set by Saudi authorities.

Aiyedatiwa expressed optimism that the pilgrims would represent the state with honour and return enriched with spiritual blessings. He also wished them a safe journey and a successful Hajj.

Delivering goodwill messages at the farewell ceremony were prominent Islamic leaders including the Chief Imam of Khaleel Fawehinmi Government House Mosque, Dr. Yunus Anola; Chief Imam of Ikare Land, Abbas Abubakar; Grand Imam of Akure Kingdom, Dr. AbdulHakeem Akorede; and the Grand Mufti of Ondo State, Surajudeen Batuta.

The clerics offered prayers for the pilgrims and counseled them to shun acts of misconduct such as theft, fornication, and adultery during the pilgrimage. They emphasized the importance of maintaining focus on the spiritual essence of Hajj, embracing forgiveness, unity, and consistent observance of prayer, Qur’anic recitation, and the Tawaf ritual.

Chairman of the State Muslim Welfare Board, Zikrullah Shandy, in his address, reassured the pilgrims of the state government’s commitment to their comfort and safety. He revealed that accommodations had been secured close to the Haram, with provision for familiar local meals and access to healthcare.

In a historic first, Shandy also disclosed that the state government sponsored ten individuals for the 2025 pilgrimage.

In a separate remark, the Secretary of the Muslim Welfare Board, Omoniyi Mutiu, announced that Ondo is the only state to have requested and received an increase in its Hajj quota—from 698 to 735—due to the consistent fulfillment of its allocation since Governor Aiyedatiwa assumed office.

The farewell event, held under a spirit of solemnity and high hopes, marked a significant milestone in the state’s Hajj operations and reaffirmed the Aiyedatiwa administration’s commitment to religious welfare.