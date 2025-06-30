Ondo Govt. approves N10M business grants for widows

As part of its economic empowerment initiative, the Ondo State Government has approved a ₦10 million business grant scheme to support widows and boost grassroots entrepreneurship.

According to the government, the initiative is aimed at supporting widows who often face economic hardship and social exclusion by providing them with the capital needed to start or expand their businesses.

Each beneficiary is expected to receive a ₦50,000 grant, along with essential skills training, under the newly launched programme tagged “Odatiwa Widows Care.”

The programme is part of activities commemorating International Widows Day, underscoring the state government’s commitment to recognizing and addressing the unique challenges faced by widows in society.

In a statement issued on Monday, the initiative was described as a key component of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s “Our Ease Agenda,” which focuses on inclusive governance and social support for vulnerable groups.

According to the statement, the programme is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, and will be implemented across all 18 local government areas of the state.

The statement reads in part, “Beneficiaries will include widows of former government officials, civil servants, paramilitary officers, NURTW members, and other key stakeholders.

“The programme will also offer vocational training designed to promote self-reliance and sustainable livelihoods. The initiative underscores the government’s commitment to social welfare and economic empowerment.