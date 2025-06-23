Ondo Govt approves death penalty for kidnappers

As part of broader efforts to tackle rising insecurity, the Ondo State Government has approved the death penalty for individuals convicted of kidnapping.

As gathered, the harsh penalty is aimed at sending a strong message to criminal gangs and restoring law and order in areas affected by repeated attacks.

The announcement was made during a press briefing following the State Executive Council meeting, which was presided over by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in Akure, the state capital.

Speaking to journalists, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Olukayode Ajulo, SAN, said the Council discussed key issues affecting security in the state, particularly the rising cases of kidnapping and cultism.

Ajulo revealed that the government had resolved to begin the process of repealing and amending existing laws to prescribe harsher penalties for offenders, including capital punishment for kidnappers.

“Kidnapping and cult-related activities have become serious threats to the peace and public safety in our state. It is time we took decisive action to deter these crimes through stronger legislation,” he stated.

According to the Attorney-General, the proposal for legal amendments will soon be transmitted to the Ondo State House of Assembly for necessary legislative processes.

Ajulo emphasized that the decision aligns with Governor Aiyedatiwa’s commitment to ensuring peace, infrastructural development, and effective governance, particularly at the grassroots level.

The move comes amid growing public concern over the safety of lives and property in the state, with many citizens hailing the government’s firm stance against violent crime.