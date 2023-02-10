Ondo Govt. approaches Supreme Court over CBN’s cash withdrawal limit 

It contended that the guideline on daily cash withdrawal set by the central government was an infraction on the legal rights of Ondo State Government and its citizens and that it affects access to funds for execution of developmental projects, small credit facilities to petty traders without bank accounts and highly detrimental to daily commercial activities in the state.
The government, meanwhile, noted that it would be joining the suit instituted by Zamfara, Kaduna and Kogi states on the timeframe within which citizens and the Government can swap the old Naira Note for the new Naira note.
In a motion on notice signed and filed before the court by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Charles Titiloye, prayed the Supreme Court to join Ondo state Government in the earlier suit filed by the said three states challenging the 10th of February, 2023 deadline for change of Old Naira Notes for New Naira notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria.
