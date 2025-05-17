Ondo Gov’s wife joins fight against human traffickers

In a bold move to intensify the fight against human trafficking, the First Lady of Ondo State, Esther Aiyedatiwa, has declared an all-out war on the menace, describing it as a grave threat to the future of the state’s youth.

Aiyedatiwa said that his decision to champion the ideology is to protect the vulnerable individuals, particularly women and children would could be trafficked out of the state unknown.

The wife of the governor made the declaration during a high-level visit to the Ondo State Command of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) in Akure, where she held a strategic meeting with the State Comptroller of Immigration, FA Anara, PCC.

During the meeting which focused on strengthening collaboration between the state government and the NIS to enhance border security, raise public awareness, and improve intelligence-sharing mechanisms, the First Lady emphasized the urgent need for a united front to combat human trafficking.

At the session were senior immigration officials, including DCI MB Maku, PSC, the Passport Control Officer of the Akure Passport Office, and ACI AO Aderibigbe, head of the Human Resources Management Section, she stressed the importance of community sensitization, proactive interventions, and strict enforcement of immigration laws to protect vulnerable individuals, particularly women and children.

“Human trafficking is an assault on our collective humanity. We must act swiftly and decisively to eradicate it,” Mrs. Aiyedatiwa added.

the First Lady advocated for the increased inclusion of women in leadership and decision-making roles across all levels of government. According to her, empowering women in key public offices can help address the root causes of trafficking and strengthen policies that uphold family values and social protection.

“Women are critical stakeholders in the fight against trafficking. Their voices and perspectives can help shape better policies for prevention and support,” she stated.

In response, Comptroller Anara commended the First Lady for her commitment to social justice and pledged the Immigration Service’s full support in combating human trafficking and related crimes. He noted that the command would scale up surveillance and enforcement activities across the state.

The meeting marks a significant step towards a more coordinated and aggressive approach to tackling human trafficking in Ondo State, with plans underway for joint initiatives aimed at safeguarding residents from exploitation and abuse.