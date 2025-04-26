Ondo Gov. promises Corps members prompt allowance payment

The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has assured newly deployed members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) that his administration will ensure the regular payment of their monthly allowance throughout their service year in the state.

The governor gave this assurance on Friday during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2025 Batch A, Stream 1 corps members, held at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Ikare Akoko. Governor Aiyedatiwa, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Olayide Adelami, charged the corps members to embrace the opportunity to learn new skills during their service year.

He stressed the importance of acquiring hands-on skills in addition to academic qualifications, saying it has become crucial for Nigerian graduates to be globally competitive in today’s dynamic economy. He encouraged the corps members to take seriously the various skill acquisition programmes available during their orientation and throughout their service year.

Governor Aiyedatiwa reiterated his administration’s commitment to the security and overall welfare of corps members deployed to the state. He noted that the government would continue to collaborate with security agencies and stakeholders to ensure a safe and conducive environment for them.

The governor also urged the corps members to integrate with their host communities by respecting local traditions, customs, and values. He emphasized that understanding and appreciating their host communities would not only enrich their experiences but also foster mutual trust and peaceful coexistence.

While acknowledging the role of corps members in national development, Aiyedatiwa called on them to contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of the communities where they would be posted. He said their efforts would leave a lasting impact and further promote unity and progress across the country.

The ceremony, which was attended by NYSC officials, government representatives, and traditional rulers from the host communities, featured the official oath-taking by the corps members, administered by the Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice Olusegun Odusola.