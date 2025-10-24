Ondo Gov. promises Akungba crash victims justice, compensation

The Ondo State Government has pledged to deliver justice and provide compensation to the victims of the truck accident in Akungba-Akoko, Akoko South-West Local Government Area of the state.

Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Kayode Ajulo (SAN), said the government would launch a thorough investigation into the ownership of the truck that caused the tragedy, which claimed several lives and left many others injured.

Ajulo gave the assurance while addressing concerns raised by residents and victims’ families, adding that the state’s intervention would go beyond prosecution to include compensation for bereaved families, as well as proper medical and rehabilitation support for the injured.

He stressed that justice must also reflect compassion and restoration for the affected victims.

The Attorney-General described the Akungba crash as a national wake-up call to truck owners and transport operators, urging strict compliance with road safety standards, regular vehicle maintenance, and continuous driver training.

He warned that negligence and profit-driven recklessness would no longer be tolerated in the transport sector.

Ajulo lamented that frequent accidents on Nigerian highways are often caused by mechanical failures and reckless driving, emphasizing that transport companies must take full responsibility for ensuring roadworthiness and driver discipline.

He expressed optimism that Ondo State’s firm stance on the Akungba tragedy would set a national precedent for road safety and corporate accountability, reflecting the government’s commitment to safeguarding lives and restoring public trust in the justice system.

“The memory of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident must drive a new era of safer roads, responsible driving, and respect for human life above profit,” Ajulo said.