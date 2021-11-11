Ondo Gov. Imposes indefinite curfew on community after protests turn violent

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Igbara-Oke community in Ifedore Local Government Area, after a peaceful demonstration on the councillorship bye-election turned violent in the state.

Akeredolu ordered that all security agencies across Ondo should ensure full enforcement of the directives, as part of the measure to end the violence that had crippled commercial activities within the axis.

Through a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde on Thursday, the governor, in Akure, the state capital, stated that the security agencies should commence the enforcement of the curfew immediately.

The statement reads: “This is sequel to the violent dimension of what was initially considered a peaceful protest in the town following the outcome of a Councillorship bye-election.

“All security agencies are urged to enforce to the letters, this order. In the same vein, Traditional Rulers, Opinion Leaders and all persons of goodwill are enjoined to rein in their wards as non-compliance with this curfew order shall not be tolerated”.

