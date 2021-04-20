Ondo Gov. attributes tribunal victory to electorates’ support

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has attributed the state’s Election Petition Tribunal verdict that struck out petition filed by candidate of Peoples Democratic Party in the October 20, 2020 governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede, against his victory to the confidence reposed in him by the electorates.

He added that the Tuesday victory was for the people of the state who trusted him with the mandate during the polls with their belief that he would consolidate on his first term achievement if given another chance at the helms of affairs.

Akeredolu, while reacting to the tribunal ruling also extend hands of fellowship to Jegede, asking him to join hands with his administration to work for the betterment and development of the state.

According to him, I must use this opportunity to thank the people of this state for the confidence they reposed in us. The people have spoken and they cannot be wrong. The result is there for all of us to see. It is a victory for all time and it has never happened in this state before, but we thank God for this victory.

“I want to thank my brother, Eyitayo Jegede, who is not just a brother but also my learned brother. He is somebody I respect a lot and he knows that; I see him as a friend. I want to call on him and implore him, let us join hands together, there is no need for litigation.

“I don’t see anything in it, let us all join hands together to build this state together. There is room for many and more, and I believe that we can join hands together and work together to build the state. He loves the state and I don’t have doubt about it as a gentleman par excellence.

“I don’t see this as any victory: no victor, no vanquished, it is just for us as contestants. Just like a game: you win some, you lose some; you can’t win them all. We thank God today that we are victorious. It was not just a victory, it was a double victory. We had people who went to court, about seven political parties against us at the Federal High Court, the case too was dismissed. There is no other thing, all I can say to you is that it is not me, it is not us; it is God, I give God all the glory. To God be the glory,” he said.

It would be recalled that not convinced with the election result, Akeredolu’s opponent had approached the tribunal seeking the nullification of the APC candidate as winner of the election on the ground of irregularities and invalid nomination.

However, Justice Umar Abubakar-led three-man panel delivered the verdict on Tuesday via zoom following industrial action by the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria that has grounded activities at the regular venue. The tribunal dismissed all the grounds of the PDP candidate’s petition for lack of merit.