Ondo Gov. appoints 32 permanent secretaries

The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has approved the appointment and confirmation of 32 officers as permanent secretaries in the state civil service, with the appointments effective from February 1, 2026.

The appointees include Tayo Ogundare, Morayo Bayo-Philip, Adeyemi Sule, Olufunso Tunji-Omoniyi, Olanrewaju Abiodun, Tope Lebile, Stephen Aworere, Omotayo Akeju, Olufemi Moyinolorun, Olakunle Ajibade, Oluwakemi Akinyemi, and Bamidele Daisi.

Others are Akinluyi Omotola, Olumide Kinga, Ope Adetoye, Olusiji Olatunji, Oluseyi Odusola, Funke Adelayi, Dr. Akindele Ige, Olanrewaju Akarakiri, Abike Ilawole, Tpl. Abimbola Tofowomo, and Kolawole Kayode.

The remaining appointees include Dr. Peter Akingbade, Ayodeji Ogudare, Adeduro Akinbola, Ibidapo Ojo, Olusegun Orisabinone, Surv. Idowu Owolabi, Adeoye O. Atibioke, Toyin Awotoye, and Ayodeji Ayeku.

In addition, Governor Aiyedatiwa confirmed key statutory appointments, including Olusola Sunday Ajayi as Statistician-General and Dr. Charles Tunde Ojuolape as Auditor-General for Local Governments, subject to clearance by the Ondo State House of Assembly.

The appointments were announced on Monday in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan, and posted on the state government’s X handle.

“The confirmation and appointments take effect from 1st February 2026. The swearing-in ceremony for the newly appointed officers will be held on a date to be announced later,” the statement added.

Aiyedatiwa’s decision to appoint the eight Level 17 officers was reportedly based on their performance in their current positions, which has advanced the success of his administration’s agenda, THEMES Plus, through policies and programs.

According to Adeniyan, the appointments aim to reinvigorate the state’s policy implementation machinery, ensuring effective public service delivery and building a better society for all citizens, irrespective of status.

The administration also urged all civil servants to cooperate fully with the newly appointed permanent secretaries and to adhere strictly to established rules and protocols.