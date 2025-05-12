Ondo former guber candidate may join APC after leaving NNPP

Although the former Ondo governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Gbenga Edema, has yet to announce his next political move, the growing wave of defections to the All Progressives Congress (APC) has raised questions about whether he might follow the trend.

Political observers have begun weighing the odds that Edema may join the increasing number of politicians aligning with the ruling party, following his resignation from the NNPP over what he described as betrayal by the party’s leadership.

The former lawmaker and legal practitioner, who tendered his resignation via a letter addressed to the NNPP Chairman of Mahin Ward 11 in Ilaje Local Government Area, cited unresolved internal conflicts and what he called acts of betrayal as the reason for the collapse of trust and his decision to part ways with the party.

In the letter dated May 9, 2025, Edema expressed deep disappointment with the party’s direction and leadership conduct since his entry into the NNPP in June 2024.

The former governorship candidate’s resignation comes shortly after he lost a legal challenge at the Court of Appeal in Akure, where he had contested the legitimacy of the APC primary that produced Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the party’s flagbearer in the 2024 Ondo governorship election.

Edema accused the NNPP leadership of sabotaging his legal efforts, saying, “I have never seen a political party with a leadership so treacherous to the extent of frustrating its candidate by withdrawing a legitimate case in court in favour of an opposing party.”

According to him, the party’s recent actions are completely at odds with the ideals, vision, and discipline expected from any political platform that genuinely hopes to form government and effect real change.

“Since joining the party, it has been characterised by internal wranglings and rancour that have stunted the growth of the party. This is not healthy for any serious-minded party that intends to win elections, Edema stated.

“It is apparent that the objective of the party is radically different from the stated objectives of any serious-minded political party.

“By this letter, therefore, I hereby cease to be a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party with effect from today, 9th May 2025,” he concluded.