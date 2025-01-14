Ondo: Former first lady and loss of control

Oju amudi ni ara ile un fi wo, sugbon were lara ita un ri si), Yoruba proverb. It is time to caution Mama Fowosofo before it is too late, those in the closest will call it sickness but the outer world are already taking it for ma.ness.

I am a proud student of the Bible despite my love for traditional worship (Isese) as well as Islam because they all preach same thing but with different methodologies. By nature, the Yorubas do not have issues with the idea of God. We worship the Supreme Being without grudge. For the purpose of this discourse, I wish to introduce myself as John, being my baptismal name. If you enjoy a bit of humour like me, you can address me as Senior Comrade John, not John the Baptist though. Compliments of the season.

I was so busy yesterday that I nearly missed the ugly vituperation of a former First Lady in Ondo State. Her situation presents in reality the biblical reign of Ahab with his notorious Queen Jezebel and the eventual rescue mission orchestrated by God to discontinue the worship of Baal, enactment of judgement against the house of Ahab for its deliberate wickedness and the perfect obliteration of the Omri dynasty which Jezebel profited immensely from. By the singular action of just one wrong woman, the entire nation suffered untoward woes. The rest is now history in both the Bible and our dear State of pride, Ondo.

Our former First Lady must understand that whenever she writes Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa in such disdainful manner, she will get equal measure of response from concerned citizens of this state. Aiyedatiwa the Governor of Ondo State is now our number one Ambassador and we all will not look on while those who fed on our common patrimony yesterday continue to take turn to insult the conscience of Ondo State of today. Since Mama enjoys talking without caution at 70, she should also be able to absorb being talked to at over 70 years as we won’t be tired to tell her the truth. After all, her minions have all resigned and left her to her odious fate. She should take note of how the traffic on her Facebook page has nosedived and she can also confirm from the number of people still calling her. The world has moved and I expect her to be an Elder at 70 but she is still behaving and exhibiting the feature of adolescent and as such needs to be treated as one.

Let’s make sense from her vituperation. Perhaps, that will help us understand her repeated ire which is unwarranted. Or better still, we may be close to a resolve to urgently drive a legion of therapists to attend to her mental health. This will be a collective, reasonable and worthy service to humanity.

Governor Aiyedatiwa canceled his 60th birthday celebration because he lost his SSG to the cold hands of death. He didn’t even stop at that but also declared three days mourning and prayers throughout the state. For a man to stop all celebrations for a landmark birthday he had planned for and even set up a committee to plan, stopped the people of Ondo State from using his Asoebi, stopped them from gathering or even placed congratulatory advert, it shows how sensitive, humane and humble a person he is.

Aketi died on the 26th of December 2023. That should be few days to Governor Aiyedatiwa’s 59th birthday. Did he throw a party afterwards even when he was sworn in as the Governor of Ondo State despite the circumstances surrounding how he ascended? If Aiyedatiwa were to be another personality, he would throw caution to the wind, celebrate big and toast to his succeeding his enemies who wanted him out at all cost without committing any impeachable offence. What happened on the day of swearing-in is public knowledge today, I was physically in attendance. It was a ‘live’ event. Anyone who wants to understand the truth should go back to it. The cheap blackmail of Mama Betty is stale. Governor Aiyedatiwa was observing protocols and he was personally addressing Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo, a former Deputy Governor who was witnessing the rise of another Deputy Governor to the position of a Governor. Nothing more.

Whether the greeting of that day was ‘a ku orire or a ku araferaku’, it wouldn’t change the fact that Aketi died from protracted terminal illness and acute abandonment that had scientific explanations. This was perfectly validated by chief Betty herself in the days of dirty fight against a made-in-Akure concoction that has helped the former Governor to sustain for long before the pig wrestling and eventual abandonment.

Dear people of the world, who holds the torch of evil between the vilified Governor and the former First Lady who wasn’t beside the husband when the man needed her most? How does anyone explain spiritual wickedness in high places better than leaving one’s husband to writhe in pains while a bogus 70th birthday celebration with jog-a-thon from Akure to Ọwọ was a priority? It took the entire people of Ondo State to stop that shameful voyage. Even crowns and sceptres in Ọwọ marveled at the insensitivity of their wife. It took Owo Youths to threaten stoning at sight for the event to be put off with a terse statement. The rest is now history.

I challenge Mama Fowosofo to openly debunk that she didn’t sign documents on the very day her husband died even after hearing the news. Mama switched off her phone to grab at the zero hour before it would become public knowledge. Was she not at Alagbaka Government House attending to files the very day her husband, our former Governor passed? What could be more evil than failing your own husband on whose shoulders you stood to make fortunes in patronage by exalting political Baal in Ondo state. Didn’t she betray her marital vows to love in good and bad health and for better for worse? Didn’t she fail herself and whatever virtue she claimed to posses? What morals does she have to criticize HE Governor Aiyedatiwa for saying “Aku ori ire”? Se Aiyedatiwa ko se orire looto ni?

Those who know how to reach the septuagenarian should tell her that she’s the real evil and her memory is etched in the dark notes of our dear State. In case she doesn’t know, she has beautiful awards in recklessness, classlessness, vulgarity, wickedness, selfishness and pride. She made mess of her office and she became a curse to the people of Ondo state in and out of office. Till date, Mama Fowosofo is the reason Ondo people will not trust any woman from the sunrise anymore. Old or young, a Jezebel is difficult to manage, hers is worse off because she is a combination of Jezebel and Delilah in one person! Let Betty leave our Governor alone to concentrate on his State reconciliation and healing process.

Tolu Babaleye (Senior Comrade John) writes from Akungba, a backwoods in Akoko.

14/1/2025.