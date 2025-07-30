Ondo farmers’ abductors reduces ransom to N20M

Abductors of the seven farmers in Itaogbolu, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, have reduced the ransom from N100 million to N20 million, barely four days after they were kidnapped by the gunmen.

The victims were working on their farmland when gunmen suspected to be kidnappers launched an attack and whisked them away.

Hours after the abduction, the kidnappers were said to have reached out to the families of the victims, demanding a ransom of N100 million for the release of their captives.

A relative of one of the abductees, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said on Wednesday in Akure, the Ondo State capital, that the ransom had been reduced by the kidnappers after several appeals.

He said, “The kidnappers have reduced the ransom from N100 million to N20million. They contacted one of the family members and have reduced the ransom to N20 million. They threatened to kill one of victims if we fail to raise the money on time. So far, the victims’ families have raised N5 million, but negotiation is still going on.’’

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, said on Wednesday in Akure that efforts were underway to rescue the victims.

He said: “None of the victims has been rescued, our men are still working with other security agencies in the state to ensure they were rescued unhurt.”