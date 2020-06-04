Ondo ex-governor passes on at 80

By NewsDesk

A former governor of old Ondo State, Bamidele Olumilua, has died.

His death, it was gathered, came weeks after his 80th birthday.

Confirming the news on Thursday, the ex-governor’s eldest son and Ekiti State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Muyiwa Olumilua, said the elder statesman died in the early hours after a brief illness in his Ikere-Ekiti country home.

The late Olumilua was the Executive Governor of Ondo State, Nigeria from January 1992 to November 1993 During the Third Republic.

He was elected on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) but left office when the Military Regime of General Sani Abacha took over Power.

Late Olumilua’s Deputy, was Olusegun Agagu, who later became Governor of Ondo State from May 29, 2003, till February 2009.