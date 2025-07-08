Ondo doctors begin strike over poor welfare, others

Medical doctors in Ondo State have announced plans to embark on a three-day warning strike starting Tuesday, to protest unresolved welfare issues and what they describe as the state government’s continued neglect of their demands.

The decision was made following an emergency meeting of the Ondo State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), where members unanimously agreed that the strike was necessary to draw attention to their plight.

In a statement issued to journalists on Tuesday, the NMA noted that despite repeated engagements and assurances from the state government, critical issues affecting doctors, including unpaid arrears, poor working conditions, and lack of adequate medical infrastructure, have remained unaddressed.

“We have exhausted all avenues for dialogue, and it has become clear that the government is not prioritizing the health sector,” the statement read.

“This warning strike is a painful but necessary decision to force action on issues that directly affect the welfare of doctors and the quality of healthcare delivery in the state.”

The association said the strike would affect services in all state-owned hospitals and medical centres but added that emergency and critical care services would still be provided to prevent loss of lives.

The doctors also warned that if no meaningful steps are taken by the government during the warning strike, a full and indefinite industrial action could follow.

The Ondo State Government has yet to issue an official response to the announcement as of the time of filing this report.

Healthcare services across the state are expected to be significantly disrupted during the strike period, prompting calls from civil society groups and community leaders for urgent government intervention.