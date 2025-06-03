Ondo Deputy Speaker, majority leader step down over infighting in APC

The Deputy Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Abayomi Akinruntan, has stepped down from his office over infighting among members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Aside from the Akinruntan, another principal lawmaker has also resigned from his position in the house over the party’s inability to resolve differences among its members, allowing the crisis to linger than expected.

The Majority Leader, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, who represents Owo Constituency 01, also stepped down from his position, following the deputy speaker’s footstep..

They resigned from their positions on Tuesday during plenary and have been replaced by Ololade Gbegudu of Okitipupa Constituency 02 and Olatunji Oshati of Ose State Constituency, who both assumed offices of the Deputy Speaker and Majority Leader, respectively.