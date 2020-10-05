Ondo Deputy Gov. shuns gubernatorial debate

Ahead of Saturday governorship election in Ondo State, the state’s embattled Deputy Governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi, has shunned gubernatorial debate organised for political party’s flagbearers to win heart of electorates for votes.

While other candidates, including that of All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Social Democratic Party (SPD) Rotimi Akeredolu, Eyitayo Jegede and Peter Fasua respectively were present during the exercise, Ajayi was conspicuously absent.

The debate, titled “2020 Ondo Governorship Election: Face the Voters” and organised by media organisations, labour unions, civil societies, religious bodies and other critical stakeholders in the state was held yesterday.

Confirming his absence during the debate, the debate’s moderator, Akinwumi Abodunde, said that there were no pre-absence notifications from any candidates, particularly the ZLP candidate who recently decamped from APC to contest the governorship election, adding that they had all showed interest to participate during the exercise.

Abiodun hinted that the four political parties were invited for the debate and that only two parties were present at the programme as against the earlier agreement by the candidates.

“We invited candidate of APC, PDP, SDP and ZLP for this debate and none of the candidates showed any sign that he will not attend as at one hour to the programme. But only the candidate of APC and SDP – Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and Mr Peter Fasua respectively were present at the scheduled time,’’ Abodunde said.

The moderator grilled the three governorship candidates on leadership, economy, agriculture, health, education, infrastructure, election security and insecurity.

Akeredolu, while responding to the questions, denied the allegation of running a family government, saying that he ran a transparent government that was visible to all sundry and that contrary to rumours, = his wife was not a commissioner, neither did any of his children hold a post in his government.

“My wife has been helping the women of Ondo State through the ‘BRECAN Initiative’. Let anybody that has evidence that anyone of my family is a consultant in the government come out. We will sue anyone that lies against my family,’’ he said.

He, therefore, called on his supporters to shun any act of violence during the governorship election scheduled to hold on Oct. 10.

On his part, the PDP candidate, Jegede who promised to run a transparent government if elected, enjoined his supporters against violence during the forthcoming polls.

“There is nothing to be gained by violence which is why I make sure I report to the Police when such happens. This state must have respect for peace and order. I plead with our young men not to go near violence, and our leaders must discourage violence,’’ Jegede said.

Similarly, the SPD candidate, Fasua, urged youths to shun any action capable of disrupting peace being enjoyed across the state, saying it was wrong for anyone to die for politicians in the name of an election.

“Anybody that dies while perpetrating violence has lost his life for nothing. Please don’t waste your life for anyone during this election period. We, the candidates, are always with our security and are safe. Don’t allow yourselves to be used for violence,’’ Fasua said.