Ondo Deputy Gov. dumps PDP ahead guber election

The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, has officially left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a bid to actualize his governorship ambition ahead of the gubernatorial election scheduled for October.

He explained that his decision to resign had become imperative following different calls on him by the people requesting his to contest in a bid to give hope to the hopeless, provide credible and purposeful leadership for the state.

Confirming his defection, the Deputy Governor in a statement by his Media Adviser Allen Sowore, said he left the PDP to rejoin Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the state after careful considerations and consultations with his fans and political associate.

Ajayi, while appealing to his teeming supporters to remain resolute, noted that further announcement on his next move would be communicated to ensure everyone has a sense of belonging and oneness in his political family.

The Deputy Governor who lost the primary of the PDP to fellow aspirant, Eyitayo Jegede, according to the statement, sent a letter of his resignation to PDP secretariat at Apoi Ward 2 in Kiribo Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Monday.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the PDP in Apoi Ward ii of Ese-Odo Local Government Area, Festus Oboro, acknowledged the receipt of the resignation letter on the 9th of August, 2020.

However, Ajayi appreciated the National Leadership and members of the party for their warm reception and acceptance in the short period he rejoined the party.

It would be recalled that Ajayi had before his resignation met with representatives of ZLP and was allegedly assured of the party gubernatorial ticket for the gubernatorial election.