Ondo court remands monarch, four others for aiding public disorder

A self-styled monarch, Adekolajo Aladeseyi, who allegedly crowned himself as the Olujare of Ijare in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State, has been remanded in custody by an Ondo State Magistrate Court sitting in Akure.

Aladeseyi, alongside four other individuals were arraigned before Magistrate Jaiyeola Ogungade for allegedly participating in the controversial installation even after they have been warned not to embark on the ceremony.

Among the accused are two purported chiefs, Fasore Lawrence and Adegbenro Akanle, all of whom were ordered to be remanded for their roles what has been described as an illegal and unauthorized installation that could disrupt public peace in the community.

They were arraigned on Thursday before the court three weeks after Aladeseyi was installed by the four others as the monarch for the ancient town.

The suspects were docked on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, breach of public peace, and violation of the state’s chieftaincy law.

According to the Police Prosecutor, Babatunde Ajiboye, the actions of the accused persons were contrary to and punishable under Sections 517, 249(d) of the Criminal Code and Section 15(1)(2)(a)(b) of the Ondo State Chiefs Law, Cap 27 Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The charge sheet alleged that the defendants conspired to conduct themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of public peace by installing Aladeseyi as Olujare without the required approval from the Ondo State Executive Council of Chiefs.

When the charges were read to the five defendants inside the court in the language that they could understand, they pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following their stance, the prosecutor informed the court that he intends to call seven witnesses and present proof of evidence during the trial.

Lead defence counsel, Adelanke Akinrata, urged the court to grant bail to his clients on liberal terms, citing Sections 36(5) of the 1999 Constitution and 146(1) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law.

He argued that the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty, adding that they are respected individuals in the community and would not interfere with the already-concluded investigation.

However, a community leader and kingmaker, Chief Wemimo Olaniran, opposed the bail application, warning that releasing the suspects could escalate the already tense situation in Ijare. He disclosed that the town remains under heavy police presence due to fears of possible unrest.

Olaniran also alleged that fellow kingmakers were living in fear of attacks by loyalists of the self-styled monarch and expressed concern that granting bail could encourage other claimants to unlawfully assume the throne.

Ogungade adjourned ruling on the bail application to May 12, 2025, and ordered that the suspects be remanded in custody until then.