Ondo community police nabs APC chairman’s murderer

A manhunt launched by the Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun Corps, has led to the arrest of a prime suspect linked to the abduction and gruesome murder of Nelson Adepoyigi, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward 5 Chairman in Ose Local Government Area.

The arrest came a month after Adepoyigi was kidnapped from his residence in Ifon and later found dead in a forest, despite his family paying a ransom.

Commander of the Amotekun Corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, confirmed the arrest while parading over 30 other criminal suspects on Monday in Akure.

According to him, the prime suspect confessed to the crime and is assisting operatives with further investigations, including locating stolen items and identifying other members of the criminal gang.

“One of the prime suspects in the killing of the ward chairman in Ose has been arrested. He has confessed and led us into the forest, where we retrieved items stolen from the victim’s family,” Adeleye stated.

The Corps Commander noted that the arrest was part of a wider crackdown that led to the apprehension of 32 suspects across the 18 local government areas of the state.

According to him, the suspects were arrested for offences ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, rape, and cultism to illegal grazing and housebreaking.

Among the suspects were 10 alleged kidnappers, apprehended in various forests including Ute-Owo, Jugbere, and Ipele.

Also paraded were robbery suspects arrested along the Benin-Ore Expressway, a suspected cultist in Okitipupa, and individuals involved in forgery, vehicle parts theft, cocoa seed and motorcycle theft, and other illegal activities.

Adeleye emphasized that the state had seen a notable decline in ransom-related abductions in the past two weeks.

“We have ensured that in the last two weeks, no ransom has been paid for kidnapping in Ondo State. This reflects the strong stance of both the government and citizens against such crimes.

“Ondo State remains relatively peaceful. Our rangers are actively patrolling forest areas to protect farmers and residents. With the support of other security agencies, we are committed to keeping Ondo safe,” he concluded.

The commander reassured residents of the state’s improving security landscape and urged the public to report any suspicious movements via the Amotekun distress line.