Ondo community leader beats monarch over seats arrangement during road flag-off

Tension has erupted in the Igbokoda community in the Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State following an attack on the monarch of the coastal community, Oba Oladimeji Odidiomo, by a community leader.

The incident occurred just before the flag-off ceremony for the 27.5km Igbokoda-Okitipupa dual carriageway, which was set to take place within the traditional ruler’s domain.

Although the identity of the chief, who reportedly bit the monarch’s ear during the altercation, remains unknown at press time, women in the community staged a half-naked protest on Tuesday in response to the attack.

Eyewitnesses say the confrontation began shortly before Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa arrived for the event. According to reports, Oba Odidiomo had instructed the man to vacate a seat next to another traditional ruler. The chief refused, which reportedly angered the monarch, who then allegedly struck the man with his royal staff.

The situation quickly escalated into a physical altercation, during which the chief allegedly bit the monarch’s ear. Following the incident, Oba Odidiomo reportedly left the ceremony to seek medical attention and did not return for the remainder of the event.

Efforts by journalists to reach the monarch for comment were unsuccessful, as calls and messages to his phone went unanswered. However, sources close to the palace have confirmed both the altercation and the monarch’s injury.

The incident has sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many expressing concern over the monarch’s conduct.

A prominent community member, known as Omono Ilaje, condemned the altercation in a widely circulated statement, describing the monarch’s actions as “unacceptable” and “a grave disservice to the institution of royalty.”

“The fact that a king engaged in a public brawl, resulting in his ear being bitten, is both shameful and damaging to the reputation of the entire traditional institution,” the statement read.

The statement further criticized attempts to politicize the matter, urging the public to focus on the monarch’s actions rather than any alleged political connections of his opponent to the state governor.

Omono Ilaje also accused Oba Odidiomo of a pattern of unruly behavior, citing past allegations of land grabbing, and called for the suspension of the monarch by the council of Obas pending a thorough investigation.

He urged the Ondo State Government to support any disciplinary action taken to preserve the integrity of the traditional institution.

As of press time, neither the Ondo State Government nor the council of Obas has issued an official statement regarding the incident.