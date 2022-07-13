Ondo Commissioner resigns after Akeredolu reshuffle cabinet

An Ondo State Commissioner for Water Resources and Sanitation, Yetunde Adeyanju, resigned her appointment as a member of the state Executive Council, some few hours after she was moved to another ministry by the Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Adeyanju said that she decided to leave public office and political office to explore and concentrate on other endeavours outside politics in the state and across the country.

The resignation came after the Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, inaugurated two commissioners with a minor reshuffle of the cabinet and moved Adeyanju from the Ministry of Water and Sanitation to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

And shortly after the announcement on Wednesday, Adeyanju tendered her resignation letter, announcing that she had concluded plans to leave the Akeredolu administration.

As gathered, Adeyanju resignation might not be unconnected with the change of her portfolio from the Ministry of Water and Sanitation to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

The commissioner who left the administration of Olusegun Mimiko, the immediate past administration, to join APC was not too convenient with the new developments across the state.

In a copy of the letter, Adeyanju appreciated Akeredolu for the opportunity to serve the people of Ondo State, disclosing that the opportunity had helped him to contribute her quota to the development of the state.

The letter read: “I hereby resign my appointment as a Commissioner in Ondo State with immediate effect. My decision is predicated on a personal conviction to explore other endeavours outside politics for now.

“However, I’m grateful to you for the golden opportunity given to me to contribute to the growth of our dear state, especially with the Kamomi Aketi Rural Water Supply.

“You gave me the platform and I’m proud that I used it well for the good of humanity. Kamomi AKETI water scheme remains the joy of thousands of rural dwellers today. Once again, I thank you for the opportunity to serve.”

