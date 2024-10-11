Ondo Assembly stops 2024 supplementary budget bill passage

The Ondo State House of Assembly has halted the second reading of the 2024 Supplementary Budget Bill over the Commissioner for Finance, Omowumi Isaac, failure to honour the lawmakers’ invitation.

As gathered, the lawmakers decided to stop the bill passage after Isaac, who presented the bill before the lawmakers, turned down the lawmakers’ invitation to the bill before the house.

During Thursday’s proceedings, the aggrieved lawmakers rejected the Speaker, Olamide Oladiji’s call to proceed with the second reading, citing the commissioner’s absence.

The Speaker remarked, “It would be a disservice to the people of the state to continue reading of the Supplementary Bill when the commissioner has not explained the grey areas of the bill and provided information on the performance of the existing 2024 Appropriation Law.”

The Speaker then instructed the Clerk of the Assembly, Benjamin Jaiyeola, to read a letter received from the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, written on behalf of the commissioner, in response to the Assembly’s invitation.

The letter explained that the commissioner would appear before the House once she returned from a state function.

One of the lawmakers, Mr Chris Ogunlami from Okitipupa Constituency 2, criticised the commissioner’s failure to respond personally, describing it as disrespectful to both the House and the people of Ondo State.

He insisted that the Assembly could not proceed with the second reading of the supplementary bill without clarification on the performance of the 2024 Appropriation Law and answers to the grey areas in the new bill.

Another legislator, Olayemi Fayemi from Ilaje Constituency 2, echoed this sentiment, stating, “We cannot proceed with the second reading of the Supplementary Bill without clarification on some technical aspects. The commissioner for finance must explain why the supplementary budget is necessary.”

After further contributions from lawmakers, the Speaker announced, “The second reading of the supplementary bill is stepped down.”

He instructed the Clerk to send another letter to the commissioner, requiring her appearance before the House on Thursday, 17th October 2024, while noting that the Assembly could issue a bench warrant should she fail to appear.