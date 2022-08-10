Ondo Assembly sacks two lawmakers over anti-party affairs

The Ondo House of Assembly has sacked two lawmakers, Favour Tomomewo and Torhukerhijo Success, declaring the seats vacant over anti-party affairs.

The declaration was said to have followed a letter earlier received from the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ade Adetimenhin, requesting for the sacking of the two lawmakers (APC-Ilaje 2) and (APC-Ese-Odo) respectively from the House.

Adetimenhin claimed that the lawmakers were actively involved in Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) recent gubernatorial primary election in the state.

The Speaker of the House, Bamidele Oloyelogun said that the declaration was in consonance with Section 109 (1g) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct election to fill the vacant seats within 90 days.

Oloyelogun, in a statement released on Wednesday, in Ondo directed the two lawmakers to return all government properties in their custody to the Clerk of the House while all their benefits and entitlements have been stopped.

The speaker expressed worry at the lawmakers’ action and said there was no crisis in the APC in the state to warrant it.

As gathered, the House was said to have also passed a bill providing for the establishment of alternative dispute resolution in the state.

