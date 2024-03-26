Ondo APC guber aspirant dies days after death threat allegations

A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo, Paul Akintelure, has died, barely a month to the gubernatorial primary in the state.

Akintelure, who was pronounced dead by medical experts, was said to have died minutes after complaining of chest pain.

The aspirant, whose ambition has continued to gather attention from APC members died days after raising the alarm on both direct and indirect death threats made against him by his opponents that considered him as last hurdle to their ambition.

In a statement released by his spokesperson, Oladapo Akintelure, the APC Aspirant , expressed his initial belief that the threats would subside over time.

However, he expressed concern that the situation had worsened as the APC governorship primary election scheduled for April 25 approaches.

Akintelure served as the running mate to the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu during the 2012 election under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

He was a medical doctor and hailed from Igbotako, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo state.