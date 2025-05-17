Ondo APC chairman dies inside kidnappers’ den

THE Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ifon Ward 5, Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, Nelson Adepoyigi, has been reported dead inside his abductor’s den, barely five days after gunmen kidnapped him in the state.

The party chieftain was killed by the gunmen after receiving N5 million from the deceased politician’s family as ransom for his release days after the abduction in lfon town.

Meanwhile, the two relatives of the former chairman, who were abducted while handling over the ransom to the gunmen, were released by the kidnappers after certifying that the chairman had passed on.

The abductors had earlier demanded N100 million from the family as ransom but the family managed to raise N5 million and sent two people to deliver it, but the kidnappers rejected the amount and held the ransom couriers hostage and demanded fresh N30 million.

Confirming the sad development, the chairman of Ose local government, Kolapo Ojo in a statement on Saturday said the victim was killed by the gunmen, while the other two were released.

The council boss, in a statement signed by the chairman’s Chief Press Secretary, Oluwaseun Ogunniyi, expressed regret over the killing of the APC leader, lamenting the increasing level of insecurity in the area.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased, he called on the federal government to support the administration of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in defeating the criminal elements tormenting the state.

The statement reads, ”While we are grateful that the two volunteers have now regained their freedom, it is deeply saddening and utterly painful that the life of Mr. Nelson Adepoyigi was brutally cut short by his captors.

”The entire leadership and people of Ose Local Government mourn this tragic loss. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and political associates of the deceased. His dedication to the progress of our party and the grassroots community will be forever remembered and honored.

”We are now at a critical juncture where security challenges have become a serious threat to the safety and freedom of our people. Only a few days before this incident, another resident narrowly escaped being kidnapped while parking his motorcycle. This pattern of brazen abductions, even at the very gates of people’s homes, confirms that insecurity has taken a dangerous and intolerable dimension.

”In view of this, the Chairman, Hon. Barr. Clement Kolapo Ojo, is highlighting the following concerns. The safety and well-being of our constituents are non-negotiable. We must not fold our arms while law-abiding citizens continue to live in fear and fall prey to kidnappers. Every life lost is a blow to the peace, growth, and stability of our communities.

”The Ose Local Government, under the leadership of Hon. Barr. Clement Kolapo Ojo, is fully committed to working with all security stakeholders to ensure justice is served and that such acts of terror are never allowed to thrive again in our land.

”We urge our people to remain vigilant, promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest security post, and stand united as we work together to overcome this threat.”