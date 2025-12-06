Omisore, six others fault Osun APC gubet aspirants’ screening results

Tension intensified within the Osun chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a group of seven governorship aspirants, led by a former deputy governor, Iyiola Omisore, rejected outcome of the party’s screening exercise ahead of the 2026 governorship election.

They said that the reason given by the screening committee foe their disqualification were false and proved that the results were altered to suit a predetermined agenda.

The aggrieved aspirants warned that the alleged imposition of “a lackey” as the party’s flagbearer would endanger the APC’s prospects in the 2026 governorship election.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday after appearing before the Osun APC Screening Appeal Committee, Omisore demanded an immediate review of the results.

The former deputy governor said he was compelled to honour the invitation despite not receiving any official communication from either the Screening Committee or the party’s national secretariat.

He dismissed as “false, malicious and embarrassing” the claims circulating on social media that he was disqualified for failing to secure nominations from financially up-to-date party members.

According to him, the allegation was “clearly crafted to justify a predetermined outcome” by those intent on manipulating the process.

Omisore appeared alongside six other aspirants who were reportedly disqualified by the Screening Committee.

“We are raising the alarm because the future of our party in Osun is at stake. If this injustice is not urgently corrected, it may spell serious consequences for our party’s stability and electoral chances in the state.”

Before the Appeal Committee, Omisore said he made an earnest plea for a comprehensive review of the Screening Committee’s decision and urged the panel to ensure a just and transparent remedy.

As the appeals process continues, party stakeholders are closely watching how the crisis will be managed, amid growing concerns about unity within the Osun APC ahead of the crucial 2026 poll.