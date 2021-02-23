Oman suspends flights, travellers from Nigeria, 10 other countries

Oman has suspended flights and banned travellers from Nigeria and 10 other countries as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus. The ban is to last for an initial 15 days.

The country’s Supreme Committee tasked with the COVID-19 pandemic response, imposed ban on travelers from Sudan, Lebanon, South Africa, Brazil, Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana, Guinea, Sierra Leone and Ethiopia, the state news agency reported.

Omani citizens, diplomats and health workers and their families however were exempt from the ban, but must undergo the mandated health protocols to be allowed entry into the country.

The government has urged its nationals and residents to avoid travel abroad, except under extreme necessity.

“The Committee pondered over the potential risks lest the new strains might prevail in the Sultanate and exert pressure on its health establishments – a likely possibility indicated by local reports and PCR tests conducted on incoming passengers,” the report said.

Oman’s total coronavirus cases rose to 139,692 after it was confirmed overnight that a further 26 people had been hospitalized. The death toll from COVID-19 related infections was at 1,555.