Omah Lay survives auto crash in Lagos

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Stanley Omah Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay, was involved in a car accident in Lagos last night.

The incident reportedly involved two Tesla Cybertrucks associated with the singer. Despite the severity of the crash, Omah Lay emerged unscathed.

The accident came to public attention after UK-based music executive Adesope Olajide, also known as Shopsydoo, shared videos of the wrecked vehicles on Instagram.

In one of the clips, Omah Lay appeared to be walking around the scene, seemingly unharmed. Another video showed the damaged Tesla trucks being towed away. Shopsydoo captioned his post: “Thank God he is safe, we go buy two more once that album drops… more stories to tell” .

As of now, Omah Lay’s management has not released an official statement regarding the incident. However, fans have taken to social media to express relief over his safety and to send well wishes.

Omah Lay, known for hits like “Bad Influence,” “Soso,” and “Understand,” has been open about his personal struggles, including battles with depression.

He recently announced his upcoming album titled “Clarity of Mind,” which reflects his journey towards healing .

The singer’s resilience and continued dedication to his music have endeared him to fans worldwide.

As he recovers from this incident, supporters eagerly await updates on his health and forthcoming projects.