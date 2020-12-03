Olympics organisers to refund 800,000 tickets payment

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic games organisers have disclosed that plans had been concluded to refund about 18 percent of tickets sold in Japan for next year’s coronavirus-postponed.

This coming as they said that over 3.6 million seats would still be reserved domestically for the Games and that the refunded tickets would be resold next year when the game begins.

A three-week refund window for domestic tickets closed November 30, and organisers said about 810,000 of the 4.45 million tickets sold in Japan would be refunded and resold at a later date.

It was also learnt that a refund application window for Paralympics tickets bought in Japan will run from December 1-21, and that others who purchased tickets elsewhere in the world are to seek refunds from local retailers.

The Games were postponed in March in the first peacetime delay of an Olympics, and are now scheduled to start on July 23, 2021.

Organisers this week laid out a raft of safety measures they said would make it possible to hold the Games, even if the pandemic has not been brought under control.

While International Olympic Committee boss Thomas Bach has said he was “very confident” spectators would be allowed at next year’s event, he has also warned full stadiums may not be possible as the pandemic rages on.

A decision on the number of spectators allowed was not expected until next spring. Organisers have promised more reimbursements if events are cancelled, fewer seats could be adopted to maintain social distancing protocols.