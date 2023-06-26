Oluremi Tinubu returns to Lagos ahead Eid celebration

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has returned to Lagos State for the first time after inauguration of his husband, Bola Tinubu, as president of the country.

She returned to Lagos barely one month after her husband succeeded the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, following his victory during the 2023 general election.

On her arrival to Lagos on Monday, the wife of the president was received by the first Lady of Lagos State Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu who led a delegation of women and entertainers to welcome Tinubu’s wife back to the state.

Others members of the delegation that received Tinubu at the Presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Ikeja includes wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Hamzat, the only female members of the House of Representatives from Lagos, Kafilat Ogbara and the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Bimbo Salu-Hudeyin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

