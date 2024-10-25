Olukoyede’s crown of thorns

The phrase “Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown” from Shakespeare’s King Henry IV speaks to the weight of responsibility borne by those in power. This sentiment is especially true for the Chairman of Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Olanipekun Olukoyede.

Many argue that corruption is the root of Nigeria’s most pressing issues. Leading an agency tasked with eradicating this deep-seated menace is anything but easy. Like terrorism, corruption is an ideology, and combating it requires more than just force; it demands widespread awareness and collective action. The EFCC boss, Olukoyede understands this and has focused on sensitizing Nigerians to the importance of fighting corruption. He knows that curbing this cancer requires a united front, as it has woven itself into the fabric of society.

A glance at online comments on the arrest of internet fraudsters (popularly known as “Yahoo Boys”) reveals the public’s frustration with what they think is selective justice due how normal corrupt practices are becoming. When youths who commit internet fraud are paraded, many of their counterparts ask: what about corrupt politicians? This sentiment underscores the enormity of Olukoyede’s challenge.

As a result of this challenge, since the establishment of the anti-graft agency in 2003, I’ve always considered the role of the EFCC chairman to be second only to the presidency in importance because this position goes beyond tackling petty criminals—it involves confronting the biggest monster (corruption) holding back Nigeria and also the most powerful figures in society, a task fraught with danger and the risk of “getting one’s fingers burnt.”

Speaking of challenges, recently, 16 governors joined forces to challenge the existence of the EFCC in court, seeking a declaration that the commission is illegal. This unprecedented move highlights the lengths some powerful individuals are willing to go to undermine the anti-graft agency. Notably, this is happening under the leadership of Olukoyede, which suggests he is doing something right.

Despite calls from certain quarters for Olukoyede’s dismissal, based on unfounded reasons, his commitment to his role remains unwavering. The anti-corruption leader understands the wisdom in not being distracted by minor issues while tackling much larger challenges, much like the saying, “Don’t try to kill ants with your foot while carrying an elephant on your head.”

Upon assuming office in October 2023, one of his first tasks was to rebrand the EFCC, promoting professionalism and humane operations. This approach has earned him praise, with many believing it was a much-needed move. Olukoyede has made it clear that his fight against corruption will leave no corner of society untouched, especially the three arms of government, including the presidency. Unlike his predecessors, he seems determined to hold all sectors accountable.

At a public event in Abuja on January 31, 2024, themed “Youth, Religion, and the Fight Against Corruption,” Olukoyede outlined his mission to tackle corruption. The event attracted a broad audience, including youth leaders, religious figures, and traditional rulers such as the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi. President Bola Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, delivered a strong message of support. The gathering highlighted the crucial role that youth and religious leaders can play in mobilizing society to combat the corruption that has plagued Nigeria for decades.

Olukoyede strongly upholds the principle that “prevention is better than cure.” Recognizing that no society is entirely free of corruption, his goal is to minimize it to its lowest possible level. His approach is in line with global frameworks such as the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) and ECOWAS protocols. By adopting a modern prevention strategy, he emphasizes proactive deterrence and encourages the involvement of all stakeholders to stop corruption before it takes root.

Prevention, in this case, strongly relies on whistleblowing, a critical component in Olukoyede’s vision for “proactive deterrence” and “greater inclusivity.” He knows that citizens are crucial to this fight, as they are the biggest stakeholders. Without their participation, the battle against corruption will be a waste of time and effort.

Since taking office, Olukoyede has hit the ground running. The EFCC, under his leadership, has aggressively pursued high-profile cases. Among the notable prosecutions from 2023 to date are three former governors: Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Abdulfatah Ahmed (Kwara), and Darius Ishaku (Taraba).

Abdulfatah Ahmed is being tried alongside his former finance commissioner for 12 counts of money laundering and mismanagement of ₦10 billion in public funds.

Yahaya Bello faces two separate cases involving staggering sums of money: ₦80.25 billion in one case, and ₦110.4 billion in another.

Darius Ishaku is under trial for the alleged embezzlement of ₦27 billion, alongside a former permanent secretary in Taraba State.

Former ministers haven’t been spared either. Olu Agunloye, former Minister of Power under President Olusegun Obasanjo, faces seven charges related to the fraudulent award of a $6 billion contract. Saleh Mamman, who served under President Muhammadu Buhari, is being prosecuted for conspiring to launder ₦33.8 billion related to the Mambilla hydroelectric project.

Several high-profile investigations are also underway, including Sadiya Umar-Farouk, former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, for allegedly misappropriating ₦37.17 billion, and Betta Edu, former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, for the alleged diversion of ₦585.2 billion intended for poverty alleviation programs.

In addition to pursuing former public office holders, the EFCC under Olukoyede’s leadership is also intensifying its crackdown on suspected internet fraudsters.

On March 8, 2024, operatives from the Ibadan Zonal Command of the EFCC arrested 74 suspected internet fraudsters in the Government Residential Area (G.R.A.), Shagamu, Ogun State. Their arrests followed a surveillance operation and intelligence gathering, which linked the suspects to various internet-related crimes. Among the items recovered were seven luxury cars, three laptops, 124 mobile phones, a PlayStation 3 console, two motorcycles, and other incriminating documents. The EFCC has stated that the suspects will be charged to court once investigations are concluded.

On June 8, 2024, in a separate operation, EFCC operatives from the Ibadan Zonal Directorate apprehended 127 suspected internet fraudsters in Ondo State. The suspects were nabbed in an early morning sting operation during a “Yahoo Party” at two popular clubs—Signature and Abah—in Akure. The party had been rescheduled from June 5 to June 8 in an attempt to evade the EFCC’s security and intelligence network.

On August 22, operatives of the Makurdi Zonal Command of the anti-graft agency arrested 23 suspected internet fraudsters during a sting operation in Makurdi, Benue State.

The EFCC disclosed this in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday. According to the statement, items recovered from the suspects included several mobile phones and a Toyota Corolla car.

The statement listed the names of the suspects and added that they have made useful statements and will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

In his short time as EFCC chairman, Olukoyede has shown determination to tackle corruption across all levels of society. His approach of combining enforcement with prevention, while rallying society’s key influencers, marks a significant shift in Nigeria’s anti-corruption war. However, only time will tell how successful he will be in this monumental fight.