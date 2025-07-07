Olubadan’s demise left huge void across Nigeria- Sultan

The Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman of the National Traditional Rulers Council of Nigeria (NTRCN), Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has mourned the death of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, describing it as a national loss that has left a significant void across the country.

Describing Oba Olakulehin as “a good-hearted giant in thought and action,” the spiritual leader of Nigerian Muslims noted that the monarch’s passing is a painful blow not only to the people of Ibadan but to the entire nation.

In a condolence message, the Sultan paid heartfelt tribute to the late monarch, praising his leadership and character as one that shone brightly among his peers.

“The passing of this great monarch leaves a void that will be felt across the land. He was a remarkable leader,” the Sultan said.

He further noted that although Oba Olakulehin spent just over a year on the throne, his short reign was marked by dedication, dignity, and a deep commitment to the wellbeing of his people.

“Even though he was with us for just a year beyond his ascension to the throne, his legacy and dedication to his people will forever resound in the hearts and minds of everyone,” he added.

He also acknowledged the late king’s contributions to the development of Ibadan and his wider impact on humanity, praying for comfort and strength for all affected by the loss.

While commiserating with the people of Oyo State, the monarch extended deep sympathies to the state government, the bereaved royal family, and the Olubadan-in-Council.

“May God grant the family and the good people of Ibadanland the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. Ameen.”