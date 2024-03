The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, has been laid to rest in his ancestral home, barely 24 hours after medical experts at the University College Hospital (UCH) pronounced the monarch dead.

Before his burial in accordance with Islamic rites, there was a lying-in-state at Mapo Hall from 12 noon to 1pm from where his were moved to Aliwo for burial after prayers.

