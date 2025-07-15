Oldest athlete dies during auto crash in India

The world’s oldest marathon runner, Singh Faujah, has been confirmed dead following his involvement in a road accident in India.

The athlete was said to have sustained severe head injuries during the auto crash which resulted in the 114 years old’s death despite medical intervention.

Singh’s biographer, Khushwant Singh, disclosed that the runner was hit by an unidentified vehicle and was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical practitioners..

Khushwant, in a post on social media on Tuesday, said: ”My Turbaned Tornado is no more. He was struck by an unidentified vehicle in his village, Bias, while crossing the road. Rest in peace, my dear Faujah.”