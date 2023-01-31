Old Naira notes will be accepted on condition after deadline- CBN

Nigerians hoping to swap their N200, N500, and N1,000 old notes after the deadline approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) may start having rethink after the apex bank disclosed none of the commercial banks would be allowed to accept it except its offices across the country.

CBN added that the acceptance of the notes after they had ceased to become legal tender by its officials would only be done after owners of the old notes have met the requirements stipulated in its act.

The Director of the Corporate Communications Department at the CBN, Osita Nwanisobi, made the clarification on Tuesday after the apex bank chief, Godwin Emefiele, appeared before an Ad-hoc committee on the scarcity of new notes in Abuja, disclosing that old N200, N500 and N1,000 will be accepted after the February 10, 2023 fresh deadline.

Nwanisobi explained that the old notes would cease to be legal tender after February 10, 2023, and can no longer be used for any form of transaction afterward.

He stressed that after the deadline, Nigerians will be able to redeem the face value of the Naira only at the CBN and not at commercial banks. He also added that the acceptance will be subject to meeting certain conditions.

The apex bank’s spokesman emphasised that in line with the provision of Section 20 (3) of the CBN Act, Nigerians would have the opportunity to “redeem the face value of the Naira only at the Central Bank after the currency had lost its legal tender status, subject to meeting certain conditions”.

The duration for the acceptance of the old notes after the expiration of the deadline was, however, not stated.

Citing instances in other climes, Nwanisobi explained that banknotes that cease to be legal tender are only redeemable by the monetary authorities of such jurisdiction upon demand subject to conditions and processes as may be prescribed by that Central Bank.

Earlier, Emefiele, while appearing before the lawmakers stated that the old notes would be accepted after the February 10 deadline approved by the CBN.

The CBN, it would be recalled on October 26, 2022, announced its plan to redesign the three banknotes. President Muhammadu Buhari subsequently unveiled the redesigned N200, N500, and N1,000 notes on November 23, 2022, while the apex bank fixed January 31 deadline for the validity of the old notes.

The CBN also pegged its weekly cash withdrawal limits to N500,000 for individuals and N5m for corporate firms.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

