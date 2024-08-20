Olasehinde inspires Nigerians through new music single, Adara

Nigerian music sensation, Joel Olanipekun Olasehinde is set to release his new single, titled ‘Adara’, to inspire citizens of the West African nations on what lies ahead for the country.

The single, produced by Keyzbeat Pro Studio in Lagos, features a collaboration with seasoned musicians who bring their expertise to the project. The music video was filmed in Nigeria and Dallas, Texas, United States showcasing a blend of cultural richness.

Olasehinde, who is based in the United States of America, has traversed the entire music space, and has an eclectic knowledge of different genres of music.

A lover of songs, hymns and music generally, the artiste believes that music should be done the right way, at the right time and with the right concept.

Shedding light on his new single, which is scheduled to be released on October 1, in commemoration of Nigeria’s 64th Independence anniversary, he says: “Adara is a powerful new single composed to inspire hope among Nigerians who may feel despondent about the future of the nation. You will agree with me that this song is written and being released during a period marked by alarming incidents of violence and kidnapping. The song seeks to uplift spirits in a time when fear is looming large, causing many to refrain from expressing themselves freely.”

“For me, particularly, this poignant piece serves as a beacon of hope, reminding Nigerians that despite the challenges, the country can and will rise again.

“I can confidently tell you that the single is set for release on October 1st, coinciding with Nigeria’s Independence Day celebrations, further emphasising its message of resilience and unity,” he said.

Olasehinde, who is also a multi-instrumentalist, is a cut above the rest. His dexterity speaks volumes and his deep sense of passion to music is evident for all to see. According to him: “My family and background played a crucial role in my interest in music and my development through music.

“I began my music career in my childhood days, growing up in a family where music was a prominent influence. I would say I commenced my musical journey at the age of three by singing in the children’s church choir. By the age of nine, I advanced to the adult choir, where I became a key soprano, recognised for my exceptional treble voice. During this time, I performed numerous solos, including pieces from Handel’s Messiah and various traditional songs.

“In high school, I gained recognition for my deep passion for music, and glory to God, I became the musical face of the institution. Later, at college, I quickly garnered popularity within my campus church, starting from my sophomore year. I participated in various events and performed at multiple churches, further establishing my reputation as a talented musician.”

During high school, Olasehinde served as the main soloist at the inaugural State Christmas Carol in Ekiti State, under the administration of Governor Adebayo Adeniyi. He had the singular honour of performing the newly-created state anthem alongside other musical selections during the event.

He says: “It’s still one of my biggest achievements till date, which I look back at with fond memories. I was happy to showcase my skills at that level and to contribute to Ekiti State in my own little way.”

At college level, Oladehinde trained the first Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), choir in Ondo State, to perform the “Hallelujah Chorus,” with the Head of the Biology Department at Federal University Akure conducting the performance. “This was another landmark achievement for me. Due to my background, I hold the church in high esteem and anything to edify the body of Christ is always a welcome development. The Hallelujah chorus is symbolic in Christendom and being a part of it is simply overwhelming,” he added.

Olasehinde Joel Abisola Olanipekun was born in Ilawe Ekiti, located in Ekiti State, Nigeria. He is the 18th of 18 children in a family where music and business played a significant role. His father, a musician and entrepreneur; and his mother, a businesswoman, provided a nurturing environment that fostered both creativity and enterprise.

After completing his education, Olasehinde founded the Joelaz Music Academy, which has grown to become one of the largest music schools in Nigeria. He also established the Blossom Mass Choir, one of Africa’s largest interdenominational mass choirs, featuring over 600 members.

Additionally, he is the founder of a new musical movement in America known as the Seven Octave, further demonstrating his commitment to advancing music education and performance at home and abroad.

As a music instructor, he has provided training for numerous churches both within and outside Nigeria, significantly impacting the musical education of many high school students.

He has composed several notable songs, including “Ewa Kole Dun,” “Peregede,” and “Kosagbara.”

The artiste is also recognised for leading one of Africa’s largest children’s orchestras, with his music school showcasing an annual performance featuring between 100 and 150 children on stage.