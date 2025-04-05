Oladunjoye’s death left a vacuum in APC- Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has expressed deep shock and sadness over the death of former Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tunde Oladunjoye, describing the deceased as a passionate public servant

Abiodun noted that the late Oladunjoye was a seasoned journalist, a passionate public servant, and an articulate voice of reason who contributed immensely to public discourse.

In a statement issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, the governor described Oladunjoye’s death as a great loss not just to Ogun State, but to the entire Nigerian media and political community.

According to the governor, Oladunjoye’s demise is “painful and shocking,” especially coming at a time when his wealth of experience and insight was still needed by the state and the nation.

He recalled Oladunjoye’s critical roles in the consolidation of the APC in Ogun State, describing him as a loyal and tireless party man whose dedication never wavered.

“Tunde was not only a committed progressive but also a brilliant mind whose understanding of political communication and governance was exceptional,” the governor said.

Abiodun also highlighted Oladunjoye’s impressive journalistic journey, noting that he brought professionalism and integrity to his work in the media and in public relations.

He acknowledged the deceased’s contributions as Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area during the administration of former Governor Gbenga Daniel, as well as his role in the broader political landscape of Ogun State.

Abiodun further praised Oladunjoye’s service at the national level as a board member of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), saying it demonstrated his versatility and commitment to nation-building.

The governor noted that beyond politics and public service, Oladunjoye was a family man, deeply devoted to his wife, children, and community.

He urged the family to find solace in the legacy of excellence and courage that Oladunjoye left behind.

“I pray that the Almighty grants his soul eternal rest and gives his family, friends, and political associates the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” Abiodun said.

The governor extended his heartfelt condolences to the people of Ijebu-Ife, Ijebu East Local Government, the Ogun State chapter of the APC, and the entire media community.

Abiodun also called on journalists and political communicators to emulate the late Oladunjoye’s dedication to truth, clarity, and patriotism in their work.

He described Oladunjoye as a bridge-builder who had friends across political divides and was always willing to lend his voice to critical national conversations.

Governor Abiodun said the state government would work closely with the family to support the burial arrangements and celebrate the life of an illustrious son of Ogun State.

He assured that the state would not forget Oladunjoye’s contributions and would honor his memory in meaningful ways.

“This is a time for us all to reflect on the transient nature of life and to draw strength from the good works left behind by our dearly departed brother,” the governor added.

As tributes continue to pour in from across the nation, Abiodun urged all who knew Oladunjoye to remember him with gratitude, affection, and admiration for a life well-lived.