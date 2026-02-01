Oladejo’s strategies strengthening APC in Lagos- Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has lauded the strategic communication and organisational acumen of the Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Oluseye Oladejo, describing his contributions as pivotal to the continued strength and cohesion of the party in the state.

TInubu praised the APC spokesman as a dependable party stalwart whose articulate engagement, clarity of purpose, and disciplined messaging have helped consolidate the party’s dominance in Lagos.

In a congratulatory message on Sunday ahead of his 60th birthday, Tinubu noted that Oladejo’s years of service as the face and voice of the party in Lagos reflect unwavering loyalty, political maturity, and a deep understanding of grassroots mobilisation—qualities he said are essential for sustaining progressive politics in a complex and dynamic political environment.

According to the President, Oladejo has remained steadfast in promoting party unity and democratic ideals, while advancing responsible political communication that reinforces public confidence in the APC and its governance philosophy.

He further acknowledged Oladejo’s long-standing role in projecting the values of good governance and progressive leadership, stressing that his efforts have not only helped preserve the enduring legacy of progressive politics in Lagos State but have also contributed to nurturing a new generation of committed party faithful.

“As you mark the diamond milestone, I wish you good health, renewed strength, and many more years of impactful service to our great party, Lagos State, and the nation at large,” President Tinubu said.

Oladejo, a seasoned political communicator, has been a prominent figure in the Lagos APC, widely regarded for his consistency, ideological clarity, and strategic approach to party engagement over the years.