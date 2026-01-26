Oladejo, a valuable asset to Lagos APC — Sanwo-Olu

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the Publicity Secretary of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Oluseye Oladejo, as a valuable asset and dependable spokesman of the ruling party as he marks his 60th birthday.

Sanwo-Olu praised Oladejo for his years of dedicated service to the party and the development of governance and politics in Lagos State.

In a congratulatory message issued on Monday through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, the governor noted that Oladejo, a former Chairman of Mushin Local Government and a past member of the Lagos State Executive Council, has distinguished himself as a seasoned politician and administrator who effectively utilised every office he occupied to contribute meaningfully to the growth of the state.

He described Oladejo’s attainment of the Diamond Age as a remarkable personal milestone deserving of gratitude to God for a life of impact and selfless service.

The Governor also commended his commitment to the Lagos State Government during his tenure as Special Adviser to the Governor on Commerce and Industry and later as Commissioner for Special Duties.

“On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke, the government and the good people of Lagos State, I join family, friends, political leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State to congratulate our party’s Publicity Secretary, Mogaji Oluseye Oladejo, on his 60th birthday,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He added: “Mogaji Oladejo is a seasoned politician and administrator who has contributed significantly to the ruling party and Lagos State. He served his community, local government, and our dear state in different capacities with passion and displayed a high level of integrity, loyalty, dedication, and professionalism in public and political offices. He has been a good spokesman for Lagos APC, and we are proud of him.”

The Governor further described Oladejo as a committed patriot and exemplary servant-leader whose track record in public service continues to inspire younger generations to serve with enthusiasm and integrity.

“He is a team player and a loyal party man who has devoted a greater part of his adult life to touching lives and making positive impacts. As he celebrates his 60th birthday, I urge him to rededicate himself to the greater good of mankind,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Sanwo-Olu prayed for Oladejo’s continued good health and long life, expressing confidence in his capacity to render even greater service to humanity, the APC, Lagos State, and Nigeria, particularly in his role as the party’s spokesman in the state.