Okupe commends Buhari for conducting APC’s convention successfully

A former aide to ex-president and one of the presidential aspirants on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Doyin Okupe, has commended the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), for the conduct of their national convention and has advised the party to zone the presidential ticket to the South.

Okupe said that the successful outcome of the exercise was contrary to reports earlier that the gathering would not hold and that if it hold, violence would it severely.

The former presidential aide congratulated the party on Sunday in a statement released on his official social media handle and further stressed that he was vying to become the incumbent successor by 2023.

He noted that he was amazed by the conduct and that this was why he had decided that, though not a member of the APC, but as a Nigerian must commend the ruling party for their exercise.

The statement read: ”I, Dr Doyin Okupe, Nigerian, PDP Stalwart and Presidential aspirant on my own behalf and on behalf of my family, wholeheartedly congratulate, President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Buni and his team and the entire APC members throughout the federation on the extraordinarily successful convention held at eagle square on the 26th& 27th of march 2022.

”If the truth must be told, this successful outcome was contrary to the expectations of many Nigerians including me, and even some members of the APC itself.

”I am pleased to observe that the president finally threw his weight behind the peace resolution efforts and politically exploited the respect that many of the APC leadership has for him.

”I will enjoin the APC leadership to follow the path of righteousness & justice to go further & elect a southern candidate at its presidential primaries.

”I am not a member of APC & never will be. but I am a major stakeholder in the Nigerian project and the quest for national rebirth therefore I will lend my voice to actions by any political party that takes commendable steps that will move Nigeria closer to the desires of its teeming population.

”I acknowledge that APC has just taken one of such steps and I heartily congratulate them. May God continue to guide our leaders and political elites on all platforms to do what is right, just and equitable at all times, in Jesus’ mighty name.

”I am Dr Doyin Okupe. I am running for President.”

