Okpebholo sacks Edo varsity governing council, hospital magt.

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has dissolved the Governing Councils of all state-owned tertiary institutions due to poor performance.



The governor also approved the disengagement of management staff at Edo Specialist Hospital and Stella Obasanjo Hospital in Benin City.



He mandated the affected staff to hand over government properties to the most senior officers in their respective institutions.



This development was disclosed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Fred Itua, in a statement issued to the newsmen on Wednesday.

Itua explained that the governor’s decision was outlined in a “Government Special Announcement” dated November 20, 2024, and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor.

According to the statement, “It is hereby announced for the information of the General Public that the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved the dissolution of the Governing Councils of all State-owned Tertiary Institutions in Edo State with immediate effect.



“Accordingly, all affected members of the Governing Councils of all State-owned Tertiary Institutions are to hand over all Government properties in their possession to their respective Heads of the Institutions.



"Accordingly, all affected members of the Management Staff of Edo Specialist Hospital and Stella Obasanjo Hospital, Benin City, are disengaged with immediate effect.



“In view of the above, the Management Staff of the aforementioned hospitals are to hand over all Government properties in their possession to the most senior officer in their various Institutions”.