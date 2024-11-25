Okpebholo begins investigation on Obaseki’s administration

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has constituted a 14-man State Assets Verification Committee to probe the eight-year tenure of his predecessor, Godwin Obaseki.

It said that the move was to ensure that anyone who held public office was accountable for their decisions, both financial and otherwise, during their tenure in the state.

The panel headed by the former Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Ernest Umakhihe, will be inaugurated on November 26, 2024.

Also, Anslem Ojezua serves as the deputy chairman, Frank Osumuede Edebor is secretary, while Kassim Afegbua, Patrick Ikhariale, Taiwo Akerele, Patrick Idiake, and Rasaq Bello-Osagie.

Others members of the panel include Fredrick Unopah, Abdallah Eugenia, Patrick Obahiagbon, Kenny Okojie, Lyndsey Tes-Sorae, and Abass Braimoh.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the governor’s media aide, Fred Itua.

The statement reads in part. “In furtherance of the Governor’s initiative to set the State on the path of development and accountable leadership, the need to set up a State Assets Verification Committee becomes very imperative.

“Despite repeated calls for a more holistic database of the Assets and Liabilities of the previous administration, the Godwin Obaseki-led Government came up with very scanty and limited Assets and Liabilities of the State.

“In line with the Governor’s campaign promise to ensure probity, accountability, and transparency in Government, and to deepen the governance process, a Committee made up of respected sons and daughters from Edo State has to be constituted”.