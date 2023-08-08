Okotete puts certificates before varsities after senate stopped ministerial nominee

Barely 24 hours after the Senate withheld ministerial nominee from Delta State, Stella Okotete, clearance, the former Executive Director, Business Development, Nigeria Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank, has written to all institutions she had attended to verify the authenticity of her certificates and degrees.

Okotete, who is pushing to clear the air on allegations against her academic credentials, urged the institutions to publicly certify if the certificate she parades were genuinely issued by the schools or not.

Okotete, in a series of documents made available to newsmen through her counsel, Babatunde Ogala and Co, wrote to the different relevant institutions to verify the authenticity of her certificates and degrees which she attached to her Curriculum vitae before the National Assembly.

The documents received on Tuesday showed that Okotete graduated from Benson Idahosa University in 2007 with a second class lower grade in International Studies and Diplomacy and concluded the compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) from Kebbi State in 2009.

Other documents made available to showed her professional short course certifications from institutions like Harvard Kennedy School and the rest as well as a Master’s degree from Noun University.

Okotete is one of the three nominees out of the 48 submitted by President Bola Tinubu to the Senate that have their nominations not confirmed pending security report.

