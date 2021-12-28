Okorocha’s son-in-law approaches IGP for justice after arrest, assault

The Imo State former governor, Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, has urged the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba, to direct immediate investigation into the circumstances that led to his arrest and assault.

Aside from investigating the assault, Nwosu, who was among 2019 governorship candidates in Imo state, appealed to the police boss to use his good office to unravel the owner of the private jet which was used to fly him from Enugu to Abuja.

Briefing journalists on his ordeal on Tuesday in Owerri, Nwosu noted that it was saddening that he was arrested and bundled to Abuja on allegations of supplying arms to militants despite the importance of his engagement on the day of his arrest.

He explained that after his arrest by security operatives at St Peter’s Anglican Church Eziama-Obiere in Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo state, during the outing service of his late mother, Jemimah Nwosu, last Sunday, he was taken to the tactical squad office in Abuja.

According to him, the police said the petition was from somebody, that their reason for arresting me was alleged that I was supplying arms to militants and giving them money, the whole plan was cooked up in govt house. The security men attached to the government house one Shaba was behind this plot.

“The plot was to humiliate me and malign my image. No security man from the Abuja or state command came for that operation. Those security officers were all security men attached to the government of Imo state. Because a normal policeman cannot behave the way they did. They came shot inside the church which no professional police officers could do it. They shot anyhow. They are a killer squad from the government house.

“Nobody invited me or called me on phone I would have answered I did not receive any invitation from the police. So, just like that they came arrested me handled me like a criminal and treated me like I have committed any offence.

“I want the Inspector General of Police, IGP, to investigate the person who ordered for my arrest and the owner of the private jet and who paid for the private jet that took me from Enugu state to Abuja. They took me to the tactical squad office where the IG, now send somebody to come and interview me and I gave my statement, from what I gathered the IG, was not properly briefed on what was going on.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

