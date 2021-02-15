Okonjo-Iweala becomes WTO new DG, to hit reform ground run

World Trade Organisation’s (WTO) General Council has confirmed Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria as the organization’s seventh Director-General.

She will formally assume office on March 1 as the seventh Director General and will become the first woman and the first African to be chosen as Director-General. Her term, renewable, will expire on 31 August 2025.

“This is a very significant moment for the WTO. On behalf of the General Council, I extend our warmest congratulations to Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her appointment as the WTO’s next Director-General and formally welcome her to this General Council meeting,” said General Council Chair David Walker of New Zealand who, together with co-facilitators Amb. Dacio Castillo (Honduras) and Amb. Harald Aspelund (Iceland) led the nine-month DG selection process.

“Dr Ngozi, on behalf of all members I wish to sincerely thank you for your graciousness in these exceptional months, and for your patience. We look forward to collaborating closely with you, Dr Ngozi, and I am certain that all members will work with you constructively during your tenure as Director-General to shape the future of this organization,” he added.

Okonjo-Iweala, in her acceptance speech, thanked everybody for the support and promised reform in the WTO.