Okada rider, passenger die after crashing into taskforce vehicle

A yet-to-be-identified Okada rider and passenger have been reported dead after a vehicle driven by taskforce operatives allegedly collided with a motorcycle near the Akachi Road area of Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The incident reportedly occurred when the taskforce vehicle, travelling at high speed, crashed into the moving motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of the victims.

According to an eyewitness, the crash happened shortly after the taskforce operatives had impounded a vehicle for alleged traffic violations.

The source explained that some members of the team, during the enforcement operation on Monday, entered the seized vehicle and drove off at high speed before colliding with the Okada rider.

The witness added that both victims died instantly before any help could arrive, and alleged that the taskforce operatives fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle involved in the incident.

As of the time of filing this report, the Imo State Police Command has yet to release a statement regarding the crash.