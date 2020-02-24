Okada restriction changes accidents statistics in Lagos

By Idowu Abdullahi,

Following restriction of commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada riders activities within Lagos metropolis, the State Government has disclosed the action has resulted in a massive decline in rate of Okada related accidents in the state.

The achievement, the goveenment said, was a s result of restriction of commercial motorcyles in six Local Governments, comprising of 475 routes including major roads, highways and bridges across the state.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, in a statement made available to Theguild, noted that data from the State Police Command confirmed that Okada-rider accidents reduced from 19 in January 2020 before the restriction order to one between February 1st and 20th.

“The February lone accident, which happened on 02/02/2020 at about 1200 hours, involved a Hovo Sino Trailer with registration number GWL-315-XA, driven by one Shaibu Abdullahi, allegedly knocked down a Bajaj Motorcycle with registration number SMK-386-QA along Sagamu Road, by Cele Bus-Stop, Ikorodu”, the Commissioner said.

He explained that the rider, named Walbe Deshi and his passenger, also identified as Sadiq Seyok, sustained severe injuries and were taken to Ikorodu General Hospital for treatment where the rider later died”.

According to him, the gain of recorded from the restriction is a radical departure from the casualty rate between January and December 2019 when there were 168 commercial motorcycles accidents involving 226 victims, leaving 201 persons dead.

While reiterating the present administration’s resolve to ensure the safety and security of all Lagos residents, the Commissioner gave the assurance that the palliative measures being rolled out by the government will provide enduring and permanent solutions to public transportation problems in Lagos State.

He maintained that the present difficulty being experienced in the transport sector is one of the attributes of megacities that witness a huge influx of migrants, assuring that Governor Sanwo-Olu and his team have the experience and wherewithal to fashion-out permanent solutions to the lingering issues in the traffic and transportation sector.

The Commissioner said, “Residents should remain confident that this administration is doing everything necessary to fulfill its promises under each pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda. There will always be challenges but strategies are in place to confront and surmount every difficulty arising from the need to accommodate the people who arrive Lagos daily to seek greener pastures”.

He, therefore, solicited for the cooperation, support and understanding of the citizenry in the quest to achieve a Greater Lagos.